Washington's statewide ban on single-use plastic bags goes into effect Oct. 1.
The bag ban, which was introduced in January but put on hold by Gov. Inslee, prohibits the distribution of single-use plastic carry-out bags by restaurants, retail, small vendor, and grocery stores.
The Department of Ecology (DOE) said single-use plastic bags cause a myriad of issues ranging from the production of harmful chemicals that cause damage to the environment to clogging of sorting machines in recycling centers.
“Single-use plastic bags are not easily recyclable, which makes managing them at the end of their lives almost impossible,” said Laurie Davies, manager of Ecology’s Solid Waste Management Program. “Reducing their use will protect our rivers and streams, and help our recycling system run more efficiently.”
The DOE recommends people bring their own reusable bags when out shopping. If customers opt for the more durable, compliant bags, they will be charged 8 cents.