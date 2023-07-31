CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - An early Monday morning crash in Clearwater County is under investigation after a teenager was killed.
On July 31, two teen boys were heading west on Cavendish Highway in a 2008 Nissan Frontier. According to Idaho State Police, the car went off the righthand shoulder, over-corrected, and rolled onto its top in the roadway shortly after midnight.
The 16-year-old driver was transported to hospital for his injuries, while the 17-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined the driver had been wearing his seatbelt, while the passenger had not and was ejected from the vehicle.
The roadway was blocked for around five hours while the scene was cleared. Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.