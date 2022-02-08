UPDATE:
A single-wide mobile home was destroyed by the fire, and police have the area around the site blocked off while investigations are underway.
While some bystanders reported people fleeing from the fire, there has been no confirmation from officials regarding that.
Neighbors in the area say the night was chaotic, with one man describing a large boom that sounded like a car wreck before visible flames were spotted.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - This picture from a viewer shows the glow from this fire from a block away. It's currently burning on E. Weile Avenue, near Francis and Freya.
Firefighters ask that you avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way and will share more details once we get them.