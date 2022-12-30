WASHTUCNA, Wash. - A widening sinkhole south of Washtucna has closed SR-261 in both directions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
While traffic was initially moving along a single lane, crews determined it was too dangerous for the highway to remain open. A detour is available between Dayton and Washtucna/Khalotus via SR-127 to SR-26. There is no estimated time for reopening.
Sinkholes are a dangerous phenomenon which can occur when the area beneath a surface is dissolved, usually due to water. When the space beneath grows too large to support the surface, a hole opens up and can continue to expand. These holes can widen enough to swallow people, vehicles, and even entire houses. While true sinkholes are rare in Washington, around 20% of the U.S. terrain is susceptible to sinkholes, according to the United States Geological Survey.
While the type and cause of this sinkhole has not been determined yet, several factors that can lead to the formation of one include extreme changes in weather, including a drought before heavy precipitation; intense flooding or burst or leaking pipes with the water settling on one surface; cycling freeze and thaw; and of course, weathering over time.
If you see a sinkhole, even a small one, quickly leave the area and report it. Though they can look harmless at first, the opening can spread rapidly, which you can see happening on SR-261 as the hole more than doubled in size in just a couple of hours.
Sealing a sinkhole is a complex task which may take some time. While there is no estimation for reopening, those driving through the area should check back with WSDOT East for updates on the situation.