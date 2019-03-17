SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters at Station 1 in Spokane Valley made a discovery in a melting snowbank.
They found what appears to be a fuel siphoning hose that still smells like gasoline. Firefighters don't know when the fuel theft happened, but believed it was sometime in the last several weeks, judging by where the hose was found in the snow bank.
Fuel siphoning items were also found in the parking lot of Station 7 in February. A person was also caught in the act of siphoning fuel out of a firefighter's vehicle in Station 5's parking lot in December.
There is also the possibility that other fire station fuel siphoning thefts occurred that weren't immediately realized by firefighters leaving their overnight shifts.
Firefighters say the Station 5 and Station 7 thefts both happened at night, and is likely when the Station 1 theft would have happened.
They're asking if any one witnesses a person appearing to be stealing fuel from firefighter's personal vehicles at a fire station, to please call 911 immediately.