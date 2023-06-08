HAYDEN, Idaho - Earle "Rick" Wolfrom was last seen Saturday afternoon taking his dirt bike out of a storage unit on Government Way.
He hasn't been heard from since, and now his sister has flown in from Toronto in hopes of finding him.
Mindy Wolfrom said when authorities told her that her 43-year-old brother Earle was missing on Tuesday, she tried to get to Idaho as soon as possible.
"My heart was just like, oh no," Mindy Wolfrom said. "So for me, getting in a car and driving around is at least better than waiting for other people to do the work."
Mindy said her and her older brother grew up together, spending time as teens in Coeur d'Alene.
"Of course, we fought a lot as kids and had our differences, but in the last few years we have grown closer," Mindy said.
So much closer, in fact, that Earl was a groomsman in Mindy's wedding over Memorial Day weekend.
Now his sister is in Hayden doing the unimaginable, desperately looking for answers about what happened to her brother.
"Any time I look at the missing person posters I've made I break down," Mindy said through tears. "I'll be honest, it's been a roller coaster year. We lost our mother in October, that's been really hard to deal with–getting married and her not being there–and then here a week later, my brother goes missing."
Earle's been missing since Saturday, with potentially a harsh reality creeping into his sister's mind, but she's still holding out hope.
"One-hundred percent of the time I'm wrong, and I just hope that this is one of those times where I'm wrong, but it's hard to say," Mindy said. "At the end of the day I just hope that we can bring him home."
Mindy would welcome anyone who can take time and go out and actually look for Earle, but at the very least she's asking for positive thoughts for her brother and her family during this extremely challenging time.
Anyone with information about Earle's whereabouts that could help authorities and his family is asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at (208) 446-1300, or Mindy herself at (208) 755-6929.