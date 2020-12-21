SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Spokane Valley deputies arrested the sister-in-law of the victims from Friday evening's shooting and charged her with two counts of attempted murder.
On Friday, Dec. 18 afternoon, Spokane Valley officers responded to a report of a female who had fired a handgun at two victims (a husband and wife).
After the deputies arrived to find the victims on top of the struggling suspect, who was later identified as 64-year-old Effie M. Douglas, they arrested her. Douglas had arrived at the residence with a face covering, attempting to deliver a Christmas themed bouquet of flowers and balloons. When the victims answered the door she pulled out a handgun and fired at the husband and wife, missing them both.
They disarmed her and pinned her to the ground, calling the police for help.
During the exchange, due to her face covering, the male victim was not aware the shooter was his brother's wife, Effie. It wasn't until she was detained and answering questions did he recognize the shooter.
The male victim explained that he and his brother had been in a dispute over money since their mother passed away, likely prompting Effie's attack.
Major Crimes Detectives were requested to continue the investigation. Effie was transported to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed by Major Crimes Detective Nate Bohanek. She declined to answer questions.
She was booked into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of Attempted Murder 1st Degree.
This is an ongoing investigation.
