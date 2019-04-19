SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of missing Alpinist, and Spokane native, Jess Roskelley is holding out hope that he is still alive, but on Friday his sister says they believe that he and two other climbers were killed in an avalanche. The 36-year-old climber was tackling a difficult route on Howse Peak in Canada's Banff National Park. He told his father he'd call Tuesday night, but that call never came in.
"Jess is very good at checking in," Jordan Roskelley said in a phone interview. "That's what tipped everybody off. You know, my mom went through this with my dad, and we know you need to check in. Everyone is waiting for it."
Roskelley's father is also a world renowned climber and author, who put his own family through some tense moments over the years. But climbing has become a family business, one that captured Jess Roskelley's imagination, and time, over the years. He and his father, John Roskelley, climbed Mt. Everest in 2003, when Jess was 20-years-old, making him the then youngest American climber to do so.
"I always worried he would be in my dad's shadow," Jordan Roskelley said. "It's a big shadow. But he really found his own stride, what he was good at."
Canadian officials have spent the last three days searching for Roskelley, and two climbers from Austria. But on Thursday they said the trio is presumed dead, after helicopter crews saw signs of multiple avalanches and climbing equipment in the area where they were climbing.
Jordan says for now, they're holding out hope, but are being realistic with the possibility that Jess was killed. She also says he gave her a mission prior to every climb. "He knew the risk. Every time he left for a climb he'd say, 'you have to take care of mom and dad and [his wife] Allison.' And that's what I'm going to do, because that's what he'd do for us. Now I'm here to help in any way I can."
KHQ reached out to numerous climbing friends, and family, of Jess Roskelley to discuss his impact on Spokane and the international climbing community. We learned that most of them, including his father, are either en route, or in, Banff to assist with the search and simply be there for one another.