SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine living your life the way you normally would, and then one day your heart begins to flutter and beat uncontrollably. For one man in Spokane, that is his heart’s story.
“You just feel like your life’s over, it’s a bad feeling,” Jason Simmons said. “You think about everything that you’ve done, if you’re going to be able to do it again."
Jason Simons is living with Atrial Fibrillation, commonly known as AFib. It is the number one heart arrythmia in the United States, more than two million Americans suffering from it daily. Most of the time, this common condition affects the older population, or those who have previous health complications.
Yet, Simmons has AFib, and he is healthy, active, and only 44 years old.
“We think about normal heart rate between 60 to 100, so his was beating twice as fast, and when it’s beating that fast the heart doesn’t have opportunity to fill up with blood,” Dr. Mohit Jain said.
Dr. Jain is an Interventional Cardiologist with the Pulse Heart Institute in Spokane. He describes Simmons’ case as a “Lone AFib,” meaning someone who does not have any other risk factors for adopting the condition.
Simmons described his AFib as his heart fluttering out of his chest, things going black. When this would happen, he said all he could think about was his son Jacob and his wife, Autum.
“I don’t know what I'd do without them,” he said.
Too young to undergo the procedure to treat his condition, Simmons will live with his fluttering heart. Thankfully, his AFib has gone down extensively after he realized life needs to slow down, so your heart can keep up.
“You just have to sit back and take a deep breath once in a while,” Simmons said. “I wish I knew everyone’s names who took care of me at Multicare. I just want to thank everybody.”