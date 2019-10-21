SPOKANE, Wash. - A situation is under control after residents across the Spokane area received a 'Shelter in Place' notification Monday evening.
People from Spokane Valley, to Cheney to the South Hill reported receiving a notification advising them to shelter in place. No specific address was given in the alert itself.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, parameters for the alert were set too broadly, causing it to be sent to people around the Spokane area.
Deputies had responded to a report of a suicidal man near Whitworth. The situation has since been brought under control and one person has been detained.
