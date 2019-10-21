Spokane County Sheriff's Office patrol car

SPOKANE, Wash. - A situation is under control after residents across the Spokane area received a 'Shelter in Place' notification Monday evening. 

People from Spokane Valley, to Cheney to the South Hill reported receiving a notification advising them to shelter in place. No specific address was given in the alert itself.

Shelter in place alert 10/21/19

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, parameters for the alert were set too broadly, causing it to be sent to people around the Spokane area. 

Deputies had responded to a report of a suicidal man near Whitworth. The situation has since been brought under control and one person has been detained. 

Tags