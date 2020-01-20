COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Crews have responded to a fire at a downtown Coeur d'Alene building affecting multiple local businesses Monday morning.
The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department says it has been busy Monday working the fire located at the corner of 4th & Lakeside, with dozens of firefighters at the scene.
Crews have closed off Lakeside between 3rd & 5th Ave. and northbound 4th is closed from Sherman to CdA Ave. The closure is expected to last all morning.
CdA FD tells KHQ the fire started around 1:15 a.m. and was possibly due to a mechanical problem. Crews arrived on scene and quickly conducted a defensive operation attacking the fire.
5 businesses in CDA caught fire early this morning. Some are going to be a total loss with collapses inside. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/uUa0RkYsnD— KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) January 20, 2020
Six businesses are impacted by the fire and some could be total losses due to collapses inside, according to CdA FD. Schmidty's Burgers says it was one of the businesses affected by the fire along with Heart City Tattoo and Cole Taylor salon.
"We are obviously not going to be open for a while, at least in this location," Schmidty's Burgers posted on Facebook. "No one was hurt thank God!!"
No injuries have been reported.
