Six people were injured after a lightning strike at the season-ending PGA Tour Championship outside Atlanta Saturday. 

According to Fox News, two lightning strikes hit around 4:45 p.m. ET, 28 minutes after the third round was delayed due to the storms. 

Six fans were taken by ambulance for further medical attention. 

Play was officially suspended for the day and will resume Sunday at 8 a.m. ET. 

