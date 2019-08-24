Six people were injured after a lightning strike at the season-ending PGA Tour Championship outside Atlanta Saturday.
According to Fox News, two lightning strikes hit around 4:45 p.m. ET, 28 minutes after the third round was delayed due to the storms.
Lightening strike at the FedEx cup championship in Atlanta. Hope everyone is ok. #FedExCup pic.twitter.com/gbSFvVJwHO— Blake Manuel (@Bcicles) August 24, 2019
Six fans were taken by ambulance for further medical attention.
Play was officially suspended for the day and will resume Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.