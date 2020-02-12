Six-month old dies after mold exposure at Seattle Children's Hospital

SEATTLE, Wash. - A baby has died after fighting an Aspergillus mold infection at Seattle Children's Hospital.
The family wrote on Facebook, "Elizabeth Vera Hutt gained her wings on her 175th day of life at 4:40 am. Late last night, Beth told us she was ready. I cannot begin to express the gratitude we have for the team that worked through the night to make sure Beth's transition was as painless and smooth as possible."
According to KOMO News, the family filled a class action lawsuit in January against the hospital, alleging that managers have known about the deadly mold since at least 2005, but failed to fix the problem.
Elizabeth Vera Hutt was six-months-old and had multiple open heart surgeries at the hospital in the past six months.
According to KOMO, the family knew about the 2018 Aspergillus issues, but still decided to take their daughter there for the amazing doctors and staff.
The hospital said that between 2001 and 2014, seven children who were patients developed infections from the mold.
