The Idaho State Police Bureau of Criminal Identification has released their annual "Crime in Idaho" report for 2018.
The report provides a synopsis of statewide crime statistics gathered from law enforcement agencies across Idaho including Statewide Crime Profile, Crimes against Persons, Property, Society, the Arrest Profile, Hate Crime in Idaho, Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted, crimes categorized by jurisdiction and many other statistics.
Counties in North Idaho that saw improvement in "Crime Rate per 1,000 Population" from the 2017 report included Boundary (7.71%), Clearwater (32.07%), Kootenai (9.64%), Latah (23.89%), Lewis (38.45%) and Shoshone (8.26%).
North Idaho counties that saw an increase in crime rate included Bonner (13.08%), Benewah (8.94%), Idaho (18.54%) and Nez Perce (2.67%).
Nez Perce had the highest crime density in North Idaho at 64.96, followed by Shoshone (63.31), Kootenai (54.11) and Benewah (51.28). Lewis (18.81) and Boundary (19.4) had the lowest crime density in North Idaho.
Across the state, offenses seeing the highest increase were Animal Cruelty, jumping 233 percent from 3 offenses in 2017 to 10 in 2018. Other offenses seeing a significant increase included Extortion (64.29%), Embezzlement (32.12%), Kidnappping (13.3%), Drug/Narcotic (10.58%) and Sexual (9.91%).
Idaho saw significantly less offenses for Homicide (23.26%), Prostitution (21.43%), Burglary (15.34%) and Robbery (12.12%) in 2018. 33 homicides were reported compared to 43 in 2017.
During 2018, Idaho had 400 reports of officers being assaulted, an improvement from 425 in 2017. Since Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore was shot and killed in 2015, Idaho has now gone three consecutive years with no law enforcement officers being killed in the line of duty.
Hate crime was nearly cut in half in 2018, with 26 reports compared to 51 in 2017.
To look more at specific offenses for each county, read the full interactive report.