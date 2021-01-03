SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of E. Illinois early Sunday morning.
Dispatch reported people inside the house at the time of the fire, and upon arrival SFD started an aggressive fire attack and search. At least six people, including one minor, either escaped or were rescued from the building. The minor was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Four adults were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one adult refused to be transported.
The fire was controlled shortly after arrival and estimated damage is approximately $100,000. The cause of the fire was determined to be combustible items too close to the working fireplace and was categorized as accidental.
SFD said the smoke detectors were active and working properly at the time of the incident.
