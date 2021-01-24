Six county republican chairmen are calling for Representative Dan Newhouse to resign after he voted 'yes' to impeach President Donald Trump.
The letter to Newhouse was signed by Republican Party chairmen from Grant, Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Adams and Douglas counties.
The only county in Washington's 4th District that was not involved in the letter was Okanogan County.
In the letter, they wrote in part, "Obviously, you did not sufficiently consult with those you are elected to represent. Based on our received emails, texts and phone communications, the majority of your constituents in the 4th Congressional District Republican party felt betrayed by your vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump. Your defense of your impeachment vote is not adequate for the charge."
Read the full letter here:
