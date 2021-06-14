Over the weekend, six alleged gang members were arrested in connection to two shootings in April that are part of an ongoing feud between the Savii and Fifth Street gangs, according to our news partners at The Spokesman-Review.
According to the Spokesman, court documents indicate that 20-30 people had gathered inside the Centennial Hotel on April 4th. At about 3:30 am, 18-year-old Ralph Aiken went downstairs to meet someone who wanted to buy drugs from him.
When Aiken got downstairs, six men wearing black hoodies and masks demanded to be taken upstairs to see 22-year-old Braden Waters, Aiken told police.
Waters opened the door after hearing a knock and was met by a group of men, at least four of whom had guns pointed at Aiken and Waters, according to the documents. Aiken squeezed into the room ahead of the men, and Waters tried to shut the door. Waters told police that's when a gun went off.
Witnesses say that the gunshot nearly hit both Waters and Aiken.
One person in the room reported the incident to hotel security, the court documents obtained by the Spokesman show, telling them that he knew the masked men were members of the Swavii gang. The person who reported it said they thought the group was attempting to rob Waters.
Both Aiken and Waters are currently in custody on unrelated charges, the Spokesman reports.
Spokane police officers were able to make a connection between the incident at Centennial and an assault that happened about a half-hour earlier at the Holiday Inn Express on Mission. A teenage girl was assaulted by another teenager that she identified as 17-year-old Tayvonn Koss. He was with three other men, 18-year-old Jaeshawn Singh-Fletcher, 17-year-old Robert Singh-Fletcher, and another unnamed juvenile.
According to court documents, police think this group of teens committed both the assault on the teenage girl and the incident at Centennial, along with 18-year-old Johnquel Buck, 17-year-old Tayvius Samson, and 22-year-old Raymond Cormana.
The Spokesman reports that Friday, Robert Singh-Fletcher was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and is currently in the Spokane County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Raymond Cormana was arrested Saturday and also charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He is in the Spokane County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Buck was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $100,000 bond.
Koss was already in jail on other charges is facing additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is now at $1.5 million.
Court documents show that Samson and Jaeshawn Singh-Fletcher are suspected of another drive-by shooting just a few hours later.
The second shooting happened around 7 a.m. on East Garnet Avenue at the home of 19-year-old Terry Reifer. Reifer, a gang member, told police when he opened the door of his home, he heard gunfire come from a back car.
A few weeks after the shooting at Reifer's home, Reifer's relative Kash Amos was killed by Koss at a drive-by shooting at the NorthTown Mall.
According to court documents obtained by The Spokesman-Review, police recovered the car used during the drive-by shooting and were able to match fingerprints found inside to Samson, Jaeshawn Singh-Fletcher, Koss, and Robert Singh-Fletcher.
Based on surveillance footage and the fingerprints, police believe that Samson and Jaeshawn Singh-Fletcher committed the drive-by shooting.
Jaeshawn Singh-Fletcher and Samson are charged with two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and drive-by shooting related to the incident.
Singh-Fletcher is additionally charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and one count of armed robbery for the other incidents on April 4. He also has a pending charge for the theft of a motor vehicle. He is currently in the Spokane County Jail on a more than $650,000 bond.
Samson faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge for the earlier incident on April 4. His bail is currently set at $600,000.