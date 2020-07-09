Spokane County Sheriff's Office patrol car

SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a six-time convicted felon in connection with the murder of a homeless man at a camp near Mead. 

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Pierre Rhodes was out of jail on bond stemming from a June incident where he is suspected of hitting a woman over the head with a metal chair. Rhodes also has prior convictions for assault, burglary, criminal mischief with a deadly weapon and taking a motor vehicle without permission. 

Rhodes is the second felon police have arrested in connection with the murder of a man at a homeless camp near the 2300 block of E. Farwell Road. 

The first suspect, 37-year-old Robert Tolliver remains in custody at the Spokane County Jail with his bond set at $500,000. 

Rhodes was also booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree murder and his bond was set at $1,000,000. He declined to make a statement or answer any questions. He is also being held on an unrelated assault charge, for which his bond is set at $75,000.

At this time, detectives believe they have identified and arrested all the suspects involved in the murder. However, the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible. 

