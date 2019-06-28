SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a six-time convicted felon after they say he set fire to a downtown ATM.
Philip Lewis, 53, was arrested on Friday, June 28, after the fire was captured on video on Wednesday, June 26. Downtown Spokane officers identified Lewis and found him near S. Browne Street and W. Pacific Avenue.
He was booked into jail for 2nd-degree arson. Police say Lewis has six prior felony convictions, including a conviction for arson where he set several fires along the Fish Lake Trail west of Spokane in 2017.
Police say if anyone has additional information regarding the incident and they haven't spoken with detectives, to please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.