Six-year-old Heath Grace has become Britain's youngest published author, after writing and illustrating a book on how to handle his mothers autism.
Heath, who lives with his mother and brother in Carnkie, crafted his book, 'My Mummy is Autistic' when he was just five-years-old. Heath describes what it's like living with a parent that has autism in the book, and was sure to include hand-drawn illustrations to help explain autism to other children.
Heath said in an interview that he uses illustrations a lot because "if I say a lot of words they get stuck in a queue in my mummy's brain and I have a long wait until she hears me." Heath has had to adapt to his mothers condition from a young age and wrote the book as a guide to help teach other children about autism.
The story has also received some celebrity attention, as BBC wildlife reporter Chris Packham reached out to Heath when he heard about the book being published. Packham, who is diagnosed with Asperger's and produced a well-known documentary called 'Asperger's and Me,' told Heath he wanted to write the foreword for his book when it was published.
Packham's foreword reads: "There is a remarkable tenderness here, between mother and child, an acceptance which is both beautiful and charming and heart-warming. The drawings offer a clarity, the voice of the child a purity, uncomplicated and direct. But of course what seals its success is the equally honest and pragmatic replies from the adult.”
Heath’s mom, Joanna Grace said in an interview "I am always very proud of Heath, and of course I'm proud of this, but more astonished as I never imagined it would get published.”
The book is set to be published by Routledge and will be released this week.
