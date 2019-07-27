Six-year-old Denver boy raises money through lemonade stand to fulfill dad's dying wish

A 6-year-old boy in Denver, Colorado opened a lemonade stand a day after his father died of cancer to fulfill his last wish.
Brady Campbell told FOX 1 Denver, “My dad and I came up with the idea of a lemonade stand to take my mom on a date because I didn't have enough money and I wanted to pay, so I did it.”
The lemonade stand caught the attention of the Denver police and other first responders who helped him raise $244 in the first day. A GoFundMe was also raised $12,000 for cancer research.
Brady plans to take his mom on a date weekly, starting with sushi and ice cream.