ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The family of late Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has suggested a team employee was being investigated by police in Texas over the 27-year-old pitcher's death in an accidental overdose.
A statement from the family thanked police in the Dallas suburb of Southlake for the investigation and said they "were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels."
The family released the statement after the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office made public its report of Skaggs' death. The coroner's office said Skaggs died from a mix of the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone along with alcohol.
Skaggs' family said such drug use was "completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League Baseball player." The family said it had hired Texas attorney Rusty Hardin to find out how Skaggs ended up with the drugs.
Southlake police said the investigation was ongoing and wouldn't release additional information. The Angels said the club was cooperating with the investigation.
