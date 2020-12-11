SPOKANE, Wash. - If you want to show off your ice skating skills at the Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Spokane this year, will need to wear a mask.
A mask and gloves will be required you also will have to make a reservation a head of time.
This year there are 10 color coded areas on the ice. They're asking that five people or fewer be in those areas at one time and that you maintain six feet of distance on the ice.
To prevent crowds at the ribbon, if you are over 18 you can't have an spectators. But for kids under 18 years old you can have one parent or guardian watch you on the ice.
The ribbon will also be limited to up to 37 skaters at one time, you can follow this link to make a reservation.
