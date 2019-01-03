The Spokane Chiefs are inviting fans to join the team at the Riverfront Park Ice Ribbon next week for the "Skate with the Chiefs" event.
The event will be held Thursday, Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. Chiefs players will be on hand to skate with fans on the ice, sign autographs and take pictures.
Skating admission for the event is 6.95 for ages 13+, $4.95 for kids 3-12 and kids under 3 are free.
Fans are encouraged to bring their own skates and/or helmets, but rentals are available at no cost. The autograph session is free to attend.
The Sky Ribbon Café will also be open to fans during the event, with options like $1 sodas, $1 popcorn and $2 hot dogs available. You can also save $1 off admission when you wear Chiefs gear to the event.
The Ice Ribbon is located at 720 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201.