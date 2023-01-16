SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs in partnership with the Numerica Skate Ribbon will be hosting a community skate night on Jan. 17 from 6-8 p.m.
During this skate night, you will have the opportunity to skate beside Spokane Chief players and their mascot, Boomer. There will alsp be the opportunity for autographs and photos with the players.
Admission and skate rentals will be free for the first 300 people who arrive along with a slice of pizza from David's Pizza.
After the first 300 people, admission will be $9.95 for those ages 13 and up, $6.95 for those ages 3-12 and anyone 2 and under is free.