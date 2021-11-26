SANDPOINT, Idaho - Friday marks the beginning of the 2021-22 ski season at Schweitzer for season passholders and guests staying in their lodges.
The resort said they've seen four inches of new snow as of Friday morning and expect to see more throughout the day.
Early season skiers and snowboarders will have limited choices as the only lifts in operation are Basin Express and Midway. No beginner train is available.
Midweek tickets will become available for non-season passholders on Nov. 29-Dec. 14. Weekends are reserved for passholders until more lifts open up.