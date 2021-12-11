PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - On the morning of Dec. 11 at 10:50, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department was notified of an avalanche in Silver Basin, a backcountry area at Crystal Mountain.
In their announcement, PCSP says a witness reported a group of six skiers were caught in the avalanche. All of the skiers were wearing avalanche beacons, a type of transceiver worn on the person to transmit the location of buried persons. Because of this and the quick call of a witness, all six were quickly found. The skiers were pulled from the snow, however one was not breathing. While rescuers attempted CPR, the skier died at the scene.
At this time, information about the deceased has not been released. Deputies and medical examiners are currently responding. Crystal Mountain is maintaining normal operations at this time.