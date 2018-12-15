SPOKANE, Wash. - Skiers gathered Saturday to help celebrate the opening of Mt. Spokane's new expansion.
A dedication ceremony was held at Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park to commemorate the milestone with a christening of a new chairlift.
The new 4,600-foot triple chairlift is the 6th and longest lift on the mountain. The also expansion adds 279 new acres of scenic terrain, 79 acres of groomed trails and seven professionally designed runs.
The plans for the backside expansion started 15 years ago and included community engagement and significant planning.