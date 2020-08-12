SPOKANE, Wash. - Instead of hitting the ice, right now, you can hit the lunch line at the Sky Ribbon Cafe downtown.
Chef Adam Hegstead from the Eat Good Group, LLC is temporarily is taking over operations at the Sky Ribbon Cafe.
There will be gold medal lunch options from restaurants across Spokane. This includes the Eat Good Group that owns and operates seven establishments in the area including Wandering Table, Incrediburger and Yard Bruncheon.
"Our restaurants all have a modern comfort food sort of twist to the menu- featuring seasonal products and producers with almost all of our products being made from scratch,” Hegstead said. “We shoot for an approachable concept at every level creating comfortable places for our guests with great service to match.”
The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the cafe will run through next March.
Sandwiches, baked goods, pizza, tacos and classic park food such as hot dogs and french fries will be on the menu.
Gluten free and vegetarian options will also be available and the hope is to have an online ordering option soon.
