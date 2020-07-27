BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - A skydiver was injured after crashing and ending up on the roof of a Sandpoint area home over the weekend.
Bonner County EMS and the Selkirk Fire Department responded to the Larch St. area Sunday morning after being notified that the skydiver may have landed on the roof of a home. Crews were also alerted of possible traumatic injuries and impalement.
Crews used ladders to get to the roof area and secured the skydiver before taking them to the Sandpoint Airport so they could be transported by LifeFlight to Kootenai Health.
KHQ has learned the man injured is an experienced skydiver with "Rattlesnake Mountain Skydiving" based out of Prosser.
Four divers were jumping when the wind whipped up and opened their chutes. They were blown off course and unable to land at the Sandpoint airport. Three landed safely on the ground near the airport, while one man ended up in the tree.
KHQ was told he suffered an arm and leg injury, but has already undergone surgery and is recovering.
