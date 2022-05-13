Our next system moves into the Inland northwest Friday night into Saturday bringing a round of showers for the first half of the weekend. Don't let a little rain stop you, just grab your umbrella and enjoy "Skyfest". There will be a few lingering mountain showers Sunday, otherwise we will see partly sunny skies and a 10 ° jump in temperatures as we head up to the upper 60's. We will see quiet conditions and daytime highs that will hold in the mid to low 60's through the start of next week.
Have a great weekend!