AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - For the first time in two years, Fairchild Air Force Base is bringing SkyFest back to the Inland Northwest. SkyFest is set to happen Saturday, June 22 and will have aerial acts, ground displays and much, much more.
There are some changes this year, and the biggest one is that this year SkyFest is a single-day event. That means if you want to see it in action, you have to show up on Saturday, there's NO SUNDAY SHOW.
This year's SkyFest theme is "Pacific Northwest Airpower" and to that end, the event will include a combination of air and ground displays that will excite and entertain.
Aerial acts will include:
- U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor demonstration team
- U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team
- U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team
- Lightning Formation Airshows demonstration team
- Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker low-pass, air refueling demo
- U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight
- C-17 demonstration team
- P-51 Mustang act
- B-52 Stratofortress fly-by
- Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) jump team
- Erickson Aircraft Collection Warbirds
Static display aircraft and other exhibits will also span the Fairchild flightline, to include:
- C-17 Globemaster III
- F-15E Strike Eagle and F-15C Eagle
- Air Commando Experience
- F-35 Lightning II
- T-38 Talon
- B-52 Stratofortress
- Erickson Aircraft Collection Warbirds
- C-130J Super Hercules
- KC-10 Extender
- C-5 Galaxy
- UH-1N Huey
- KC-135
- P-51 Mustang
- MV-22 Osprey
- F-16D Fighting Falcon
To find information about what you can and can't bring CLICK HERE.
To find information about parking CLICK HERE.