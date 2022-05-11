- 12:00 - Wings of Blue Skydivers
- 12:15 - Air Oshinuga
- 12:27 - Historic Flight Foundation: B-25
- 12:39 - Historic Flight Foundation: P-51 / C-47 / B-25
- 12:51 - B-29 Doc
- 1:11 - KC-135 / B-52
- 1:23 - Kyle Fowler Go EZ Aerobatics
- 1:35 - MAAFFA C-130J
- 1:50 - SERE C-130J / UH-1
- 2:02 - Undaunted Airshow RV7 x 2
- 2:14 - US Air Force T-38
- 2:26 - US Air Force C-17 Demo
- 2:38 - US Navy F-18 Legacy Flight
- 3:15 - US Air Force Thunderbirds
Skyfest returns for flight this weekend in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Skyfest is returning to Fairchild Airforce Base, promising a, "fun-filled weekend packed with heart-pounding air performances and family-friendly activities," with a free two-day event on May 14 and 15!
The last Skyfest was back in 2019 and drew in an estimated 70,000 people; this year the base is set to welcome even more. Guests will not need to provide proof of vaccination, nor will they be required to wear a mask, as the event takes place outside.
Gates of the base open at 9 a.m. both days, but the air show doesn't actually take off until noon. The event ends at 4:30 p.m.
Here is a schedule of the show:
Tags
apeebles
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Current Contests
Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
60°
Partly Cloudy
62° / 34°
6 PM
61°
7 PM
60°
8 PM
57°
9 PM
52°
10 PM
49°
Most Popular
Articles
- Second tornado confirmed in Friday night's storm
- Police investigating body found on 4th and Freya
- Tornado reports confirmed by National Weather Service
- Wild weather causes traffic accidents, downs powerlines, tornadoes, and more
- Two students charged with gross misdemeanors after confrontation at Lewis and Clark High School
- Second positive detection of bird flu in Washington found in Spokane backyard flock
- Weather topples trees, blows over RVs
- Largest hiring event in Inland Northwest happening May 11-12
- WSU student dies from accidental gunshot wound
- Spokane police arrest suspected shooter in multiple drive-bys and shootings over last two days
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2022 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.