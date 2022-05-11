Skyfest is returning to Fairchild Airforce Base, promising a, "fun-filled weekend packed with heart-pounding air performances and family-friendly activities," with a free two-day event on May 14 and 15!

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Skyfest is returning to Fairchild Airforce Base, promising a, "fun-filled weekend packed with heart-pounding air performances and family-friendly activities," with a free two-day event on May 14 and 15!
 
The last Skyfest was back in 2019 and drew in an estimated 70,000 people; this year the base is set to welcome even more. Guests will not need to provide proof of vaccination, nor will they be required to wear a mask, as the event takes place outside.
 
Gates of the base open at 9 a.m. both days, but the air show doesn't actually take off until noon. The event ends at 4:30 p.m.
 
Here is a schedule of the show:
 
  • 12:00 - Wings of Blue Skydivers
  • 12:15 - Air Oshinuga
  • 12:27 - Historic Flight Foundation: B-25
  • 12:39 - Historic Flight Foundation: P-51 / C-47 / B-25
  • 12:51 - B-29 Doc
  • 1:11 - KC-135 / B-52
  • 1:23 - Kyle Fowler Go EZ Aerobatics
  • 1:35 - MAAFFA C-130J
  • 1:50 - SERE C-130J / UH-1
  • 2:02 - Undaunted Airshow RV7 x 2
  • 2:14 - US Air Force T-38
  • 2:26 - US Air Force C-17 Demo
  • 2:38 - US Navy F-18 Legacy Flight
  • 3:15 - US Air Force Thunderbirds
 

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!