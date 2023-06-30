SPOKANE, Wash. - With the Fourth of July holiday less than a week away, AAA predicts record-breaking travel during the long holiday weekend.
AAA predicts 1,147,537 Washingtonians will travel this holiday – a 4.8% increase over last year. But, Washington drivers say they are concerned with the high gas prices.
In the last week, Washington surpassed California as the state with the highest gas prices in the country.
AAA says they are unaware of any other time in history when Washington was ranked the highest for gas prices.
Washington’s average gas price for Friday is $4.98, which is roughly $1.44 higher than Friday’s national average.
For Idaho resident, Wyatt Millsap, he has to get gas in Washington due to his job, instead of Idaho where gas is roughly 75 cents cheaper than Washington, as of Friday.
"For Fourth of July… [I] have camping plans… and yeah, just to be able to fill up the truck, the four-wheeler, and the motorcycle… it’s a huge expense and it’s something I actually have to plan for now," Millsap said.
The two primary factors that affect pump prices are supply versus demand, as well as the cost of crude oil. With more drivers on the road this summer, there is a demand increase, plus there is scheduled maintenance on BP's Olympic pipeline.
According to AAA, the pipeline, which transports gas, diesel, and jet fuel from Blaine to Portland, has constricted supply and this has caused prices to rise.
AAA maintains that there is no evidence that higher gas prices will negatively impact travel over the Fourth of July weekend.
A spokesperson for AAA told Non-Stop Local that prices should eventually come, but, it is difficult to predict when or how much. They estimate that prices should truly go down after labor day.