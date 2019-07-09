Slayer's farewell tour will include a stop in Spokane this fall.
Slayer announced the last leg of its farewell world tour "The Final Campaign", and will be coming to the Spokane Arena along with Primus, Ministry and Philip H Anselmo and the Illegals on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. and range from $39.50-89.50.
Slayer was founded in 1981 and has been one of the preeminent punk-thrash-metal band for the past 38 years. They are a two-time Grammy winner.
***CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT***@Slayer is bringing the #FinalCampaign Tour to the @SpokaneArena on 11/24!— Spokane Arena (@SpokaneArena) July 9, 2019
They'll be here with @Primus @WeAreMinistry & Philip H Anselmo & the Illegals!
This is the final leg of their farewell tour! Do not miss THIS!
Tix on-sale July 12 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/NyLY6B5va6