Slayer farewell tour Spokane
Spokane Arena

Slayer's farewell tour will include a stop in Spokane this fall. 

Slayer announced the last leg of its farewell world tour "The Final Campaign", and will  be coming to the Spokane Arena along with Primus, Ministry and Philip H Anselmo and the Illegals on Sunday, Nov. 24. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. and range from $39.50-89.50. 

Slayer was founded in 1981 and has been one of the preeminent punk-thrash-metal band for the past 38 years. They are a two-time Grammy winner.

Tags