Sledding accident lands Spokane six-year-old in the emergency room

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It may be March, but with our snow pack, the kids asking you to take them sledding likely won't stop anytime soon. One local family is sharing their frightening experience about what happened to their daughter in hopes you can avoid the same fate.
"I really don't want to see this happen to anyone else," Ana Steinwand said. "Her face was completely peeled."
Ana's husband Aaron says their daughter had to get two dozen stitches. It happened after another child lifted up his metal sled as their daughter was passing by. With the razor sharp edge, that's all it took.
"The young boy was just walking across," Aaron said. "He wasn't even going down the hill."
The motion of pulling up the sled sliced their six-year-old daughter's face in multiple places. It was an accident, but one they hope will serve as a reminder to keep metal sleds out of busy parks.
"She was just screaming, screaming," Ana said. "The blood was getting into her eyes."
The family says they feel so grateful her eyes weren't injured, and that this wasn't even worse. They hope by sharing their story, it will encourage other families to make sure they are not using sleds with sharp edging.