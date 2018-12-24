Expect abundant low clouds and fog will persist over the region through Christmas Day with isolated mountain snow showers. The chances of a white Christmas will depend on what`s currently on the ground. The next round of light snow will impact the region Wednesday and Wednesday night. This will be followed by cooler temperatures for Thursday and early Friday. The weather will likely turn wetter again by the weekend.
- Tonight Patchy drizzle before 8pm. Patchy fog before 1am. Patchy freezing fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind.
- Christmas Day Patchy freezing fog before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind.
- Tuesday Night Patchy freezing fog after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Calm wind.