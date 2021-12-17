SPOKANE, Wash. - We are seeing some seriously icy conditions on downtown Spokane's arterial streets as well as major roadways throughout the county. According to the weather service, the region could see conditions persist into the weekend.
Temperatures at Spokane International Airport are down in the teens Friday morning. Flash-freezing leftover snow from Thursday and leaving a thick sheet of ice across the downtown area.
KHQ's Bradley Warren took to the streets to give you a look at just how severe road conditions are.
I’m out in the Mobile 6, overnight we had a flash freeze, which left streets in downtown Spokane with sheet of ice over them. The city tells us crews are working on major arterials now. Side streets are very slick. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/Y6oD9N7PRU— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) December 17, 2021
Also braving the slick streets is KHQ's Jenny Power. She was at the Fourth and Jefferson where the street had to be blocked off due to unmanageable driving conditions.
RIGHT NOW: It is like an ice rink! ❄️ this is the bottom of the hill at Fourth & Jefferson. It’s closed because it is seriously a sheet of ice. I spoke to some road crews who were checking to make sure these cones were still in place they say some conditions are still treacherous pic.twitter.com/Z0gJGTOxvW— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) December 17, 2021
It's not a friendly commute Friday morning and according to the weather service, there may not be relief going into the weekend as another 1-2 inches of fresh snow is expected overnight.