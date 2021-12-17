Ice on River Park Square
Bradley Warren

SPOKANE, Wash. - We are seeing some seriously icy conditions on downtown Spokane's arterial streets as well as major roadways throughout the county. According to the weather service, the region could see conditions persist into the weekend. 

Temperatures at Spokane International Airport are down in the teens Friday morning. Flash-freezing leftover snow from Thursday and leaving a thick sheet of ice across the downtown area.

KHQ's Bradley Warren took to the streets to give you a look at just how severe road conditions are.

Also braving the slick streets is KHQ's Jenny Power. She was at the Fourth and Jefferson where the street had to be blocked off due to unmanageable driving conditions. 

It's not a friendly commute Friday morning and according to the weather service, there may not be relief going into the weekend as another 1-2 inches of fresh snow is expected overnight. 

a storm's a comin'

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!