A Spokane accountant is giving Hallmark a run for their money.
Ron Anderson has been sending these silly Christmas and Valentines Day cards to friends and family for 30 years.
"It's special to me, it's special it seems like to the people who get the cards," said Anderson. "There's people who have all of the cards, they'll save them when they don't save other cards."
Anderson chooses a different story for each year's card, takes a photo and writes a poem to go along with the theme.
Some of the cards are definitely "spirited," but Anderson says it's all in good fun and to bring joy to people's holiday season.