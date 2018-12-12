Ron Anderson, a Spokane CPA, has been sending these funny Valentines Day and Christmas cards to friends and family for 15 years.
SLIDESHOW: These holiday cards from a Spokane CPA will brighten your day
Joe McHale
KHQ Local News Reporter
Get email notifications on Joe McHale daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joe McHale posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
40°F
Partly Cloudy
40°F / 33°F
1 PM
41°F
2 PM
41°F
3 PM
40°F
4 PM
38°F
5 PM
36°F
Most Popular
Articles
- South Hill, Bonners Ferry Shopko locations among stores set to close
- Mead woman dies in two-car crash on Highway 2
- One person killed in crash on Highway 395 south of Loon Lake
- Eight alpacas killed by cougar near Riverside State Park
- UPDATE: Jury finds Torrey Gambill, accused of raping woman he met on Tinder, not guilty on all charges
- Thief delivers devastating blow to Spokane dad trying to make it through school
- Tents removed, arrests made as "Camp Hope" gets shut down
- Former Red Robin restaurant company CEO dies by suicide
- Richland PD exchanges pleasantries with man that comments on own wanted Facebook post, later turns self in
- Report shows dozens of Jesuit Priests accused of child sex abuse lived and worked in Spokane
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2018 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.