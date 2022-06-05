Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties, Bonner, Kootenai, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington, including the following counties, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting thunderstorms capable of locally heavy rainfall over portions of Washington and Idaho including steep terrain and burn areas from the last couple of years. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should additional Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&