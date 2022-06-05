...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties,
Bonner, Kootenai, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington,
including the following counties, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield,
Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting
thunderstorms capable of locally heavy rainfall over portions
of Washington and Idaho including steep terrain and burn
areas from the last couple of years.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should
additional Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&