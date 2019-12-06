What to know if you go:
What its it? Spokane Symphony Associates hosts this yearly 13 day regional event. The event features the raffle of themed and beautifully decorated trees located at the Historic Davenport Hotel and River Park Square.
How it works: Individuals and businesses donate to create 18 amazing tree displays with values of up to $4,999 in decorations and prizes. These trees are then presented at River Park Square and the Historic Davenport Hotel during December each year. This event is free and open to the public.
Raffle tickets are sold at both locations during the event for $1 each. Then a public drawing ceremony is held at each venue at the end of the event to see who won that year’s trees.
Historic Davenport
When: Tuesday, December 3rd through Saturday, December 14th on the second floor.
Ticket sales: 10am to 9pm. Ticket sales close at 8pm on Saturday, December 14. Winners drawn at approximately 9pm.
River Park Square
When: Tuesday, December 3rd through Sunday, December 15th on the second floor, east of the escalators.
Ticket sales: Tickets sales during Mall hours. Ticket sales close on Sunday, December 15th at 4pm. All tickets must be placed in the barrels by 4:30. The winners drawing follows.
More information can be found here.
