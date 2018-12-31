Wrench

Courtesy: Mechanicsburg Wrench Drop

Mechanicsburg, Pa marks the new year by dropping a giant wrench. 

Thousands are gathering in New York City for to watch the ball drop on New Year's eve. However, all around the country in small towns and large cities. people will watch their own version of the ball drop tonight. People will celebrate with everything from a potato, a carp and even a giant olive! 

Wacky ways to ring in the New Year

1 of 10

Tags

Executive Producer

Recommended for you