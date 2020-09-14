A weak system will help to scourer out some of the thick smoke that has been creating hazardous/record breaking air quality for the past few days. Unfortunately, the winds associated with this system are not enough to clear our air completely, so expect hazy conditions to continue through the end of the week.
We have a more likely chance of improving our air quality with a system that will move in Friday night into Saturday. As of right now, we are looking for the chance for scattered showers to kick off the weekend with this system. Rain would help enormously in helping us clear out all of this smoke.
Until then, please be safe and spend little to no time outside!
