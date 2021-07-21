Thunderstorms move out by mid-morning, with winds picking up by the second half of the day.
Gusty winds up to 25-30mph Wednesday afternoon could help any new fires grow quickly and make current firefighting efforts more difficult. Critical fire danger will continue into this evening, with Red flag warnings in place until 10pm.
Winds will bring a slight improvement in our air quality, at least for a brief time Wednesday.
Daytime highs will cool into the 80's Wednesday through the end of the week. Enjoy, as highs are set to shoot right back up into the 90s by the weekend.