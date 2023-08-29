SILVER LAKE, Wash. - Nearly two weeks after the Gray Fire and the Oregon Road Fire broke out, causing massive destruction, homeless families are still searching for rental homes that seem almost too hard to find.
“You don’t think these things happen to you,” Darla Torno said.
Darla Torno has been living a nightmare since Saturday August 19, the day she found out her family’s home on Silver Lake was destroyed by the roaring Gray Fire.
The day before, August 18, was the day she, her husband and oldest daughter, along with their two dogs, evacuated. Without any time, they left behind clothes, photos, nearly everything – so much of it irreplaceable.
“We left so quickly, I left my wedding ring, I've been married for 29 years,” Torno said. “All of the kids' pictures, our wedding pictures, I had the urns of my parents. The personal things I just can’t get back.”
While the loss is heartbreaking, the family’s immediate challenge is finding a rental house to live in while their dream retirement home is rebuilt hopefully within the next two years.
“It is slim pickings out there for rentals,” Torno said.
In the last week and a half, this family has moved a whopping five times. When they first evacuated, they went to a family member’s house in Cheney, until Cheney went under evacuation. Then, they went up north to Nine Mile Falls, but after a few days they decided to leave that location. Their next stop, back to Cheney, until that didn’t work out again. Their fourth stop, a hotel in Airway Heights.
Finally, they’ve landed on an Airbnb in Spokane Valley.
“It’s been hard to find temporary hotels that will take two dogs, or Airbnb's. Then, those always come up with a lot of upcharges, the ones that will accept dogs,” Torno said.
Torno said the locations that do accept dogs usually only allow dogs who are under 20 lbs. Torno’s dogs are around 40 lbs.
Either way, an Airbnb is not this family’s final stop; Torno and her husband are in need of a rental home that can last them years, not days. But – it's been a huge headache trying to find a rental that allows for two large dogs.
“Each house has so many applications, they have all of these different application fees, service fees, homes are asking now for not only dog deposits but also monthly dog rent,” Torno said.
From processing their home’s destruction to navigating next housing steps, this journey has been stressful beyond words. Torno said though the fires’ containment is increasing, the people who lost everything nearly two weeks ago are still struggling, still without their homes.
“We’re still living it every day, and not just us,” Torno said. “A lot of people around here, and in the Oregon fires.”