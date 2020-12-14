Across the Inland Northwest we will look for some flurries to continue as we push into the afternoon hours. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies out there. Daytime highs are set for the low to mid 30s, and we will drop below freezing overnight.
Unless you have an unlimited car wash pass do not plan on washing the car this week! We have a series of systems moving through every 24-36 hours. Our next band will push in overnight. It will be all about timing and temperatures! That means we could see a mix at times for the valley floors, as well as the chance for some snow. Our weather team is estimating one to two inches of accumulation for Tuesday in Spokane. Of course, higher benches could see a bit more action.
