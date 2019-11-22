Traffiic Alert with Photo fog crashes 11-22-19

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Some foggy conditions in the Spokane area have led to multiple crashes, and emergency responders are urging drivers to slow down and use caution Friday morning.

WSDOT is reporting crashes on US-195 near Cornwall Rd., US-395 southbound south of the Wandermere bridge and I-90 westbound near the US-2 Interchange. Freezing fog and black ice have been reported in some areas.

KHQ was also at the scene of a two-car crash on Monroe St. earlier Friday, with foggy conditions believed to be a factor.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney has reiterated that drivers must slow down, as some early-morning frost, fog and some freezing bridge decks have led to dangerous driving conditions.

Multiple WSDOT traffic cameras are showing low visibility in numerous area due to dense fog.

