SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Some foggy conditions in the Spokane area have led to multiple crashes, and emergency responders are urging drivers to slow down and use caution Friday morning.
WSDOT is reporting crashes on US-195 near Cornwall Rd., US-395 southbound south of the Wandermere bridge and I-90 westbound near the US-2 Interchange. Freezing fog and black ice have been reported in some areas.
Several collisions this morning around the Spokane area causing congestion and slowdowns.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 22, 2019
- US 195 southbound near Cornwall Rd.
- US 395 southbound just south of the Wandermere bridge
- I-90 westbound near the US 2 interchange
Please slow down and use caution in the fog. pic.twitter.com/nfQmu5RQye
KHQ was also at the scene of a two-car crash on Monroe St. earlier Friday, with foggy conditions believed to be a factor.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney has reiterated that drivers must slow down, as some early-morning frost, fog and some freezing bridge decks have led to dangerous driving conditions.
Lots of frost this morning.......— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) November 22, 2019
Translation........#SlowDown for your morning drive. pic.twitter.com/KrTnhiwJ2S
Multiple WSDOT traffic cameras are showing low visibility in numerous area due to dense fog.
