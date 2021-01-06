A slow frontal system trekking across the Pacific Northwest will bring primarily valley rain and mountain snow today. If you are in one of the northern valleys you could be seeing some snowflakes or a mix to get the day going. Any Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place right now are going to be expiring throughout the day with the bulk of snow totals falling yesterday and overnight last night. That being said, if you do have plans to travel across the passes please be prepared for winter driving conditions.
Tomorrow we will see a much drier day with mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs are set to be a little cooler than today as they hit the upper 30s. These temperatures are still above average for this time of the year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.