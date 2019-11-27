The White House was sent into lockdown Wednesday morning due to a "slow-moving blob" seen on a radar.
According to CNN, the "blob" was seen on the Capitol Police command center radar and military aircraft's were sent into response.
Initial assessments led to officials to believe the "blob" was an aircraft that was in restricted airspace, but the occurrence still has not been determined.
The White House said they are investigating the cause of the "blob" being birds, an atmospheric anomaly or a drone.
According to CNN, air traffic control audio from pilots who investigated the scene said they almost hit a flock of birds.
